Boost for Leeds residents as local Post Office set to reopen restoring vital service

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Waterloo Road Post Office is to re-open in Hunslet this September in an all new location.

The vital service will now operate out of the Print a Pixel Print Shop at 9 The Penny Hill Centre, Church Street, Hunslet, Leeds, LS10 2AP.

The vital service will now operate out of the Print a Pixel Print Shop. Picture: PA

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be known as Penny Hill Post Office.

The previous branch at 27 Penny Hill Centre, Church Street, Hunslet, Leeds, LS10 2AR closed in March 2022 due to the resignation of the Postmaster.

The closure was a cause of great concern for many elderly residents who relied upon the service as a point to pick up pensions and access their accounts.

Tajinder Khehra, Post Office Network Provision Lead, said: “We are delighted to soon be restoring a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.

"The branch’s opening hours will make it convenient for customers to visit.”

The opening hours of the new branch will be Monday – Friday: 9am – 5.30pm; Saturday: 9am – 4pm. This will offer 49 hours and 30 minutes of Post Office service a week.

It comes just weeks after the announcement that the Moortown Post Office located in the Nisa Local on Harrogate Road is set to close on September 9.

Post Office confirmed that the decision was made following the resignation of its Postmaster.