People's Postcode Lottery winners: Lucky Leeds residents scoop up to £3k in the daily prize

A Leeds street has scooped the People's Postcode Lottery daily prize on Saturday September 24.

By Abbey Maclure
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 12:11 pm

Lucky residents living in Dale Close, Guiseley, have won up to £3,000.

The LS20 8JL postcode is one of 20 across the UK to win the daily lottery and players with one ticket have won £1,000.

Those playing with two tickets have picked up £2,000, while those with three tickets have scooped the maximum £3,000.

People's Postcode Lottery players in Dale Close, Guiseley, have won up to £3,000 (Photo: Google)

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £10 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

Earlier this month, hundreds of lucky neighbours in Moortown won £3.2million between them in a huge People’s Postcode Lottery win.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £900 million to date for charities and organisations.

