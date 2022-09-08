The reason is that while many consumers think there is a single energy price cap covering the entire country, there are actually a series of regional caps in operation.

Depending on where people live, it can mean they are paying as much as £84 more than customers in other regions despite using the same amount of energy.

What is the energy price cap and how is it calculated?

The energy price cap is due to rise significantly on October 1 unless new Prime Minister Liz Truss announces a freeze as many expect. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The energy price cap represents the highest amount paid annually by the typical household.

It has become the amount that many households are having to pay as prices continue to rise, unless they are on a fixed tariff for their electricity and gas.

It is set by energy regulator Ofgem and takes into account the cost of transporting gas and electricity to people’s homes.

This is a more expensive business in some parts of Britain than others, so Ofgem sets regional caps for different areas.

The price cap for the ‘typical’ consumer, which is then published, is simply an average of these regional rates.

Areas where people pay over the national average include London, southern England, Wales and Merseyside.

How does Leeds compare to other regions?

Leeds sits in the Yorkshire region where the typical household has its energy capped at £1,943.55 per year, which is £27.30 less than the national average.

It is £71.55 less than in North Wales and Mersey, the region with the highest sum, and £12.60 more than Northern, the area with the lowest area.

The full list of energy price caps is:

North West £1,948Northern £1,931Yorkshire £1,944Northern Scotland £1,972Southern £1,980Southern Scotland £1,968N Wales and Mersey £2,015London £1,978South East £1,985Eastern £1,967East Midlands £1,938Midlands £1,968Southern Western £2,009South Wales £1,989GB average £1,971

What will the figures be in October if the energy price cap rises?

New Prime Minister Liz Truss is expected to announce a freezing of the energy price cap to help people with crippling bills this winter, but the details of the scheme are yet to be announced.

If she chooses to take a different form of action to help households to meeting rising costs then the energy price cap will increase as originally expected from October 1 this year.

It would mean the cap rises by a huge £1,577.45 in Yorkshire – an 81 per cent increase.

This is what the new regional price caps would be: