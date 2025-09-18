Boar Lane: German Doner Kebab celebrates 150th UK restaurant with opening of third Leeds site
The new flagship site on Boar Lane is the third German Doner Kebab restaurant in Leeds, following locations at Cardigan Fields and the White Rose Shopping Centre- cementing the city as one of the brand’s most loyal and rapidly expanding fan bases.
It showcases GDK’s remarkable journey spanning a decade, from a single restaurant to 150 nationwide, since opening its first UK store in 2015.
“Simon Wallis, GDK CEO, said: “Reaching 150 restaurants is an incredible milestone for German Doner Kebab, and it’s only been possible thanks to the dedication of our hard-working team and the commitment of our franchise partners across the UK.
“A special mention goes to Strava Group, who are opening this landmark site. Leeds Boar Lane marks another exciting step in our journey, and we’re looking forward to building on this momentum together.”
Famed for reimagining the kebab with fresh, high-quality ingredients and bold flavour combinations, GDK has become one of the country’s fastest-developing dining brands, while setting the standard with premium cuts of meat, fresh locally sourced salad, signature handmade sauces, and GDK’s signature toasted waffle bread.
Opening in October 2025, the Boar Lane site is set to deliver GDK’s modern kebab experience to even more fans across Leeds. The new restaurant will create up to 40 local jobs.