Boar Lane: German Doner Kebab celebrates 150th UK restaurant with opening of third Leeds site

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 18th Sep 2025, 04:45 BST
German Doner Kebab is celebrating a milestone moment with the opening of its 150th UK restaurant in Leeds city centre.

The new flagship site on Boar Lane is the third German Doner Kebab restaurant in Leeds, following locations at Cardigan Fields and the White Rose Shopping Centre- cementing the city as one of the brand’s most loyal and rapidly expanding fan bases.

It showcases GDK’s remarkable journey spanning a decade, from a single restaurant to 150 nationwide, since opening its first UK store in 2015.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The new flagship site on Boar Lane is the third German Doner Kebab restaurant in Leeds.placeholder image
The new flagship site on Boar Lane is the third German Doner Kebab restaurant in Leeds. | Google/Submit

“Simon Wallis, GDK CEO, said: “Reaching 150 restaurants is an incredible milestone for German Doner Kebab, and it’s only been possible thanks to the dedication of our hard-working team and the commitment of our franchise partners across the UK.

“A special mention goes to Strava Group, who are opening this landmark site. Leeds Boar Lane marks another exciting step in our journey, and we’re looking forward to building on this momentum together.”

Keep up to date with all the latest and breaking news in Leeds with the YEP’s new WhatsApp channel

Famed for reimagining the kebab with fresh, high-quality ingredients and bold flavour combinations, GDK has become one of the country’s fastest-developing dining brands, while setting the standard with premium cuts of meat, fresh locally sourced salad, signature handmade sauces, and GDK’s signature toasted waffle bread.

Opening in October 2025, the Boar Lane site is set to deliver GDK’s modern kebab experience to even more fans across Leeds. The new restaurant will create up to 40 local jobs.

Related topics:LeedsRestaurant
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice