A popular kebab chain has opened in Leeds.

German Doner Kebab (GDK) opened in the White Rose Shopping Centre today (12th July).

It is the brand’s 142nd franchised location across the UK, with capacity for 31 covers in its newly acquired 1161 sq ft site.

Simon Wallis, chief executive of GDK, said: “I am thrilled to officially announce plans to bring the unique GDK taste sensation to the White Rose Shopping Centre.

“GDK is revolutionising kebabs across the UK and I am confident we will continue this trend with Leeds White Rose, following the success of GDK Leeds Cardigan Fields.

“GDK offers a premium dining experience with game-changing kebabs that are made fresh daily by our hard-working team powered by our fantastic franchise partners.

“We pride ourselves in ensuring that kebabs are done right and served in a modern and relaxed environment, making it a unique restaurant experience for all new members of the ever-growing GDK community”.

Steven Foster, centre director at White Rose, added: “It’s great to have German Doner Kebab joining us at White Rose, we are always looking to give guests even more reasons to visit the centre and they’re sure to enjoy GDK’s premium take on the classic kebab.

“Alongside its traditional kebabs, burgers, and boxes, our vegetarian visitors will be pleased to see even more fantastic options for them on German Doner Kebab’s menu, helping us ensure there’s something for everyone at White Rose.”