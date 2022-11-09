German Doner Kebab is scheduled to open in December this year in unit 11C of the Cardigan Fields Leisure Park in Kirkstall. The new opening means there will be 40 new job opportunities in the area. The restaurants offer a premium dining experience around its unique blend of authentic Middle Eastern street food and modern formats. With meat supplied from Germany, handmade bread from Dubai and fresh locally produced vegetables, the company focusses on quality and innovation of traditional kebabs.

Freshly prepared in front of customers, the restaurant menu will feature the brand’s new invention: pink kebabs, called the coco and kiki kebabs. These are served in pink coconut-infused waffle bread in two different sizes and are combined with donner meat, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion and red cabbage.

Daniel Bunce of German Doner Kebab Global COO said: “We’re delighted to officially announce plans to bring the German Doner Kebab experience to Leeds Cardigan Fields. Our game-changing kebabs are revolutionising the kebab in the UK and we are excited to be bringing a new fast-casual dining experience to the area, offering great tasting fresh food in a relaxed and modern setting.”

German Doner Kebab is opening its first restaurant in Leeds. Pictured is its Hero Kebab avaliable in stores.