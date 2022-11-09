German Doner Kebab to open restaurant in Leeds serving pink kebabs and coconut waffle bread
A kebab chain which has opened more than 100 restaurants across the country is bringing its fast-casual dining experience to Leeds.
German Doner Kebab is scheduled to open in December this year in unit 11C of the Cardigan Fields Leisure Park in Kirkstall. The new opening means there will be 40 new job opportunities in the area. The restaurants offer a premium dining experience around its unique blend of authentic Middle Eastern street food and modern formats. With meat supplied from Germany, handmade bread from Dubai and fresh locally produced vegetables, the company focusses on quality and innovation of traditional kebabs.
Freshly prepared in front of customers, the restaurant menu will feature the brand’s new invention: pink kebabs, called the coco and kiki kebabs. These are served in pink coconut-infused waffle bread in two different sizes and are combined with donner meat, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion and red cabbage.
Daniel Bunce of German Doner Kebab Global COO said: “We’re delighted to officially announce plans to bring the German Doner Kebab experience to Leeds Cardigan Fields. Our game-changing kebabs are revolutionising the kebab in the UK and we are excited to be bringing a new fast-casual dining experience to the area, offering great tasting fresh food in a relaxed and modern setting.”
Once opened, the new German Doner Kebab restaurant will offer a full dine-in experience, as well as takeaway and click and collect. More information is available on the German Doner Kebab website and job applications can be made via Leisure Jobs.