Leeds’s first all you can eat Mediterranean restaurant has announced its opening date.

La Fiesta will launch with an exclusive preview night on Wednesday, September 10, offering a 50 per cent discount on all food bookings from 5pm. Before an official public opening on Friday, September 12 at 12pm.

Located on Merrion Way in the Merrion Centre, La Fiesta promises to immerse diners in the culinary traditions of Spain, Italy, Turkey, and Greece.

La Fiesta will open at the Leeds Merrion Centre on Friday, September 12 at 12pm.

Menus are priced at £27.95 for lunch Monday -Thursday and £29.95 from Friday -Sunday. Evening dining is £34.95 Monday-Thursday and £37.95 from Friday–Sunday. Children under 5 eat for free and kids’ prices are £12.95 for lunch and £14.95 in the evening. There’s also a 20 per cent student discount, Monday-Thursday.

Speaking about the launch, La Fiesta director, Masud Rana, said: “La Fiesta is a unique place where people can come together to enjoy a wide range of delicious Mediterranean food in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere, whatever the occasion.

“We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to create a fantastic dining space and vibrant ambiance, and we are hugely excited to reveal all to customers in the coming weeks.”

Set across approximately 3,000 sq ft and seating up to 100 guests, the restaurant offers a unique service style and an all you can eat concept - with a twist - that fuses variety with fresh ingredients for an authentic Mediterranean experience.

Diners will begin their experience at a central salad bar with a wide choice of antipasti-style favourites, including classic Pinchos, Italian and Spanish cheeses, charcuterie, artisan breads, and Mediterranean-inspired salads. Tapas is then made fresh to order and served to the table in waves throughout the meal.

Guests can order an initial three tapas dishes followed by two choices at a time from the menu, which is packed with an array of classic tapas dishes, seafood, grilled meats, rice and more, allowing for a flexible and tasty journey through Mediterranean cuisine.

For those with leftover space, a dedicated churros station complete with a flowing chocolate fountain offers a sweet ending to the dining experience.