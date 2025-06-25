La Fiesta Leeds: 'Truly unique' all-you-can-eat Mediterranean tapas restaurant to open in Merrion Centre

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 25th Jun 2025, 11:30 BST

A “truly unique” dining concept is heading to the heart of Leeds this summer, with a new ‘all you can eat’ experience inspired by the rich flavours of the Mediterranean.

La Fiesta, due to open in the Merrion Centre this summer, promises to immerse diners in the culinary traditions of Spain, Italy, Turkey, and Greece.

The new restaurant is the brand’s second venue in Yorkshire, building on the success of La Fiesta in Armthorpe, Doncaster, where the original concept was launched in 2015 by hospitality entrepreneur Masud Rana.

Set across approximately 3,000 sq ft and seating up to 100 guests, the restaurant offers a unique service style and an all you can eat concept - with a twist - that fuses variety with fresh ingredients for an authentic Mediterranean experience.

Speaking about the new Leeds restaurant, La Fiesta director, Masud Rana, said: “La Fiesta is about more than just food, it’s about delivering an experience. We’ve taken everything that guests love about La Fiesta in Doncaster and added more detail, more flavour, and more theatre.

“Our aim is to bring something truly unique to the city with a place offering casual dining at its best and where couples, families, and friends can come together to enjoy fresh Mediterranean food in a fun, relaxed atmosphere. We can’t wait to open our doors and for the people of Leeds to try the La Fiesta experience for themselves.”

Diners will begin their experience at a central salad bar with a wide choice of antipasti-style favourites, including classic Pinchos, Italian and Spanish cheeses, charcuterie, artisan breads, and Mediterranean-inspired salads. Tapas is then made fresh to order and served to the table in waves throughout the meal.

Guests can order an initial three tapas dishes followed by two choices at a time from the menu, which is packed with an array of classic tapas dishes, seafood, grilled meats, rice and more, allowing for a flexible and tasty journey through Mediterranean cuisine.

A dedicated churros station complete with a flowing chocolate fountain offers a sweet ending to the dining experience. Fit out works on the restaurant are currently underway and it is expected to open to customers this summer.

