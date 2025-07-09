Fuji Hiro, the city’s original Japanese restaurant, will once again open to customers from today (Wednesday, July 9), inviting diners to dive back into the delicious dishes that made it a local legend.
1. Fuji Hiro reopening at Merrion Centre
Fuji Hiro, the city’s original Japanese restaurant, will once again open to customers from today (Wednesday, July 9). | Jonathan Gawthorpe
2. Fuji Hiro reopening at Merrion Centre
Located in its original home at the Merrion Centre, Fuji Hiro is returning under new management, with Leeds-born entrepreneur James Douglas at the helm. | Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Fuji Hiro reopening at Merrion Centre
Prawn Tempura with temura dipping sauce. | Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Fuji Hiro reopening at Merrion Centre
Fuji Hiro owner, James Douglas, said: “We’re hugely excited to finally open the doors and bring Fuji Hiro back to life." | Jonathan Gawthorpe
5. Fuji Hiro reopening at Merrion Centre
Fuji Hiro originally opened in 1997 and amassed a cult following for nearly three decades thanks to its no-nonsense approach to authentic Japanese cooking. | Jonathan Gawthorpe
6. Fuji Hiro reopening at Merrion Centre
Fuji Hiro boasts a fresh new look, a renewed focus on what made it special in the first place and a refined menu including Chicken Yakitori. | Jonathan Gawthorpe
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.