1 . Fuji Hiro reopening at Merrion Centre Fuji Hiro, the city’s original Japanese restaurant, will once again open to customers from today (Wednesday, July 9). | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

2 . Fuji Hiro reopening at Merrion Centre Located in its original home at the Merrion Centre, Fuji Hiro is returning under new management, with Leeds-born entrepreneur James Douglas at the helm. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

3 . Fuji Hiro reopening at Merrion Centre Prawn Tempura with temura dipping sauce. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

4 . Fuji Hiro reopening at Merrion Centre Fuji Hiro owner, James Douglas, said: “We’re hugely excited to finally open the doors and bring Fuji Hiro back to life." | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

5 . Fuji Hiro reopening at Merrion Centre Fuji Hiro originally opened in 1997 and amassed a cult following for nearly three decades thanks to its no-nonsense approach to authentic Japanese cooking. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales