Fuji Hiro Leeds: 13 pictures inside newly revamped Japanese restaurant as it reopens today at Merrion Centre

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 9th Jul 2025, 11:30 BST

A fan-favourite restaurant has reopened in Leeds following a major revamp.

Fuji Hiro, the city’s original Japanese restaurant, will once again open to customers from today (Wednesday, July 9), inviting diners to dive back into the delicious dishes that made it a local legend.

Located in its original home at the Merrion Centre, Fuji Hiro is returning under new management, with Leeds-born entrepreneur James Douglas at the helm.

It boasts a fresh new look and a renewed focus on what made it special in the first place. Take a look inside...

Fuji Hiro owner, James Douglas, said: “We’re hugely excited to finally open the doors and bring Fuji Hiro back to life."

Fuji Hiro originally opened in 1997 and amassed a cult following for nearly three decades thanks to its no-nonsense approach to authentic Japanese cooking.

Fuji Hiro boasts a fresh new look, a renewed focus on what made it special in the first place and a refined menu including Chicken Yakitori.

