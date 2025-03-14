A discount supermarket chain has opened a new store in West Yorkshire.

Heron Foods has opened a new larger store in the former Marks & Spencer on Carlton Street, Castleford.

Opening yesterday (Thursday, March 13), the new store will stock ambient, chilled, and frozen products on a huge food and drinks range, as well as limited-time deals in the ‘Don’t Miss Out’ section. The store will also stock B&M products.

Heron Foods has opened a new larger store in the former Marks & Spencer on Carlton Street, Castleford. | NW/Submits

A spokesperson from Heron Foods said: “We’re thrilled to re-open with a new look bigger store in Castleford. We hope our new Heron Foods store adds to the local community and we were happy to hear positive comments from locals regarding the store and increase in range.

“I’d also like to personally thank colleagues for their efforts in getting the new store ready as well as our neighbours who have shown support throughout.”

Located just two units down from its old store, the site has been sitting vacant since Marks & Spencer left Carlton Street in 2023.

The first 100 customers who spent £15 or more on opening day were offered a £5 voucher. There were also promotional leaflets handed out, with store specific pricing and promotional vouchers.