Discount retailer B&M has revealed the opening date for its new east Leeds store.

The retailer will welcome its first customers to its new store at Crossgates Shopping Centre on Saturday, March 22 at 8am. The new store has created 15 new jobs for local people.

B&M bosses say customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries for the best possible price including a range of food, drink, and pet food. There will also be a fantastic selection of quality health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games and gifts.

Kelvin Stuttard

The store manager said: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.”

Store staff were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community. They chose the team from Cross Gates & District Good Neighbours’ Scheme to take centre stage and officially unveil the new B&M store.

Cross Gates & District Good Neighbours’ Scheme works with older people to help reduce loneliness and isolation whilst helping to support their independence and help them to try new things. They have a volunteer team who run events such as drop in coffee mornings and activity groups to help to reduce isolation.

The store manager added: : “Cross Gates & District Good Neighbours’ Scheme really stood out for us, so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done. We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do.”