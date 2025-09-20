A mum ditched her "demanding" £43k teaching job to become a vintage reseller - and now earns more a month selling old clothing on Vinted and eBay.

Jess Morton, 27, has been a primary school teacher for the last six years but started to find the job "unmanageable" and felt she couldn't be her "full self" with her family because she was so exhausted.

The mum-of-three fell in love with reselling when she listed her old size 24 clothes on Vinted after losing eight stone.

Now she has made £30k in just 10 months - an average of £3,000 a month - and says she is now matching her teacher salary per month and has money leftover to put back into her business.

She began by selling unwanted clothes given to her by friends and family, before buying and reselling vintage from the charity shop.

It was a side hustle until she began making £1,500 a month from it, which is when she realised it could be financially viable as a full time and she quit her teaching job in May.

Jess, from Selby, North Yorkshire, said: "It got to the point where it [teaching] became unmanageable with the family.

"I started reselling my old clothes and realised how much I enjoyed it.

"I'm earning enough to cover my old wage and have enough for stock as well."

Jess had been considering an alternative career after going back to her primary school teaching job after having her son, now four.

She wasn't sure what she would do but was falling out of love with the profession.

Jess - who lives with her husband, 40, a policeman - said: "It was very tiring. It was demanding.

"I wasn't my full self with my family.

"With the current education system there was always more to do but never anything taken away.

"The reason I became a teacher is because I enjoy working with children.

"The admin of the workload takes that away.

"It dilutes the reason you became a teacher."

Jess began clearing out her wardrobe in October 2024 after losing eight stone.

The mum - who also has a 14-year-old daughter and son, 12 - listed and sold her clothes on Vinted and made £600 in the first month.

Jess said: "My old clothing absolutely flew out.

"I harassed my family to see if they had any clothing I could sell.

"I ransacked our house."

Jess began selling on eBay, Depop and Whatnot - buying clothes from the charity shops and reselling them on the platforms - in December.

The side hustle grew and Jess started to see the financial rewards from reselling.

She said: "Some months I was making £1,000 to £1,500 a month.

"At that point I thought maybe I could make it into a job that could sustain us."

At Easter she had to make a decision - as she says teachers often need to hand their notice in by May if they wish to leave.

She decided to go for it and has been reselling full time since July 2025 - and has made £30k in revenue in 10 months.

Jess now buys bundles from wholesalers - budgeting £500 to £700 a month - and sells clothes such as Y2K jeans for between £18 to £25 and vintage Nike and Adidas clothing from £25 to £40.

She said: "I really enjoy selling Y2K. It's having a big moment.

"Being 37, I remember wearing it all the first time around.

"The fun part is adapting to what's in fashion."

This month she has made £4.3k in just 16 days - most of which she will reinvest into the business.

But the reward for her also comes in having more time back to spend with her family.

She said: "It's nice having that flexibility.

"You decide the working hours.

"It's nice that I'll be able to take my son to school in the morning and pick him up.

"I used to start work at half seven and most days I'd not leave until gone five."

She shares her tips on TikTok @jess.vintage.revivals and has a group chat with other resellers so they can help each out.

She was working out of her dining room but has not signed onto a unit.

Jess said: "It's very exciting."

Jess' top reselling tips:

1. Start Small & Build Confidence

Don’t over-invest straight away. Begin with 10–20 items (even from your own wardrobe) to learn how platforms work before spending heavily on stock.

2. Know What Sells

Trends matter. Y2K denim, branded sportswear, puffers, and unique vintage pieces often sell faster and for higher prices than generic items.

3. Focus on Quality Over Quantity

It’s better to have 20 strong listings that actually move than 100 low-value items that sit around. Premium items raise your average sale price and profit margins.

4. Photos Sell Items

Clear, bright photos make all the difference. Natural light or a cheap box light setup works wonders. Include front, back, close-ups of labels/details, and any flaws.

5. Be Honest in Descriptions

Mention flaws, list exact measurements, and describe fit. Buyers hate surprises, and honesty builds repeat customers.

6. Learn Each Platform’s Strengths

Vinted → Fast turnover, Gen Z/Y2K styles fly.

Depop → Curated, aesthetic-focused buyers, happy to pay more for unique/premium pieces.

eBay → Wider reach, great for branded sportswear & international buyers.

Whatnot → Perfect for selling at high volume or running themed live shows.

7. Consistency Is Key

List daily (or batch list and drip-feed). Algorithms reward consistent activity. Even 5 new or relisted items a day can boost visibility.

8. Track Your Numbers

Know your cost of goods, average sale price, and profit margins. It’s easy to think you’re making money when you’re not. Simple spreadsheets are enough to start.

9. Build a Brand, Not Just Listings

Think beyond the clothes. Use consistent titles, hashtags, and styling so buyers recognise your shop’s “vibe” — whether that’s Y2K, vintage sportswear, or streetwear.

10. Patience Pays Off

Not everything sells overnight. Some items fly in hours, others take weeks. Don’t panic if things sit — keep listing, keep learning, and momentum will build.