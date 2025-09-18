Readers have issued a blunt reaction after a US-based bakery chain announced the closure of its Leeds and UK stores.

Cinnabon, the American bakery chain famous for its cinnamon rolls, has shut all 12 of its UK stores, less than five years after first launching.

Located on Commercial Street in the city centre, Cinnabon Leeds is among the sites to have permanently shut up shop after first opening in November 2023.

Cinnabon Leeds, located on Commerical Street in the city centre, is among the sites to have permanently shut up shop. | National World

Reacting to the news on social media, YEP readers had a rather blunt reaction to the closure with many stating that they had “never heard of it.”

Patrick Lister said: “Cinnabon who? Never heard of them,” this response was echoed by Robbie Walker, Gilly Roberts and Michael Head.

Dean Rose added: “They rested on their name to be known and popular but it’s not really carried over the waters really. They should’ve done better advertising.”

Some residents were sad to see the chain go, however. Jacqui Richardson exclaimed: “Nooo!!! I haven't had chance to go yet. It is soooo good.”

Owner EG Group announced the closure last week, stating that the decision reflects the “strategic shift to focus on our core convenience retail business.” The company operates more than 1,200 locations worldwide.

All 12 of Cinnabon’s UK locations, which are spread across high streets, shopping centres and petrol forecourts, have now closed.

The chain’s other closed sites include Cinnabon Drive Thru in Wakefield, Deansgate in Manchester, as well as stores in both Glasgow and Edinburgh.