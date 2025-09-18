Video preview: The A to Z of Leeds documentary trailer

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 18th Sep 2025, 13:57 BST
Your Yorkshire Evening Post has spent three months on a labour of love - a documentary on the A to Z of Leeds.

The video explores your city like never before as Andrew Hutchinson discovers the people and places that shape Leeds, from A to Z.

This trailer showcases what to expect from our 24 minute documentary, made up of eight, three minute episodes.

YEP specialist reporter, Andrew Hutchinson, said: “Leeds made up an an eclectic mix of people and places. I have been on a wonderful, wonderful journey - exploring the city like never before.”

