A food and drinks venue has been allowed to open later after agreeing to strict conditions to prevent noise nuisance.

Sabura, on Dewsbury Road in Beeston, can serve alcohol until 1.30am at weekends after permission was granted by the council.

An outdoor eating area was also allowed as part of a variation to the existing premises licence.

Sabura 'snack bar' in Dewsbury Road, Beeston, Leeds, has been granted a licence to sell alcohol until 1.30am at weekends. | LDRS

A licensing hearing was told concerns were raised by the police and Leeds City Council’s environment team over possible public nuisance.

But their objections were withdrawn following talks with the venue operator.

Ward councillor Ed Carlisle also objected, saying people living nearby were disturbed by noise problems under the venue’s previous management.

Coun Carlisle, Green Party member for Hunslet and Riverside, said: “They are concerned about late-night parties that had a considerable local impact.”

The licensing sub-committee was told a string of conditions would be in place, including door staff, no drinking outside after 10pm and limits on music volume.

Last orders at weekends was also brought back to 1.30am from 2am as part of agreements with the council and police.

Labour councillor Luke Farley, chairing the hearing, said: “It does strike me that the applicant has taken a number of steps and agreed to a number of conditions to be applied to the licence. “

Sale of alcohol will be allowed from 11am-midnight, Sunday to Thursday, and 11am-1.30am Friday and Saturday under the new licence terms.