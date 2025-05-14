Crown Point: Mel B opens Asda's first 'George' concept store in Leeds
The new store at Crown Point welcomed its first guests on Saturday, May 10, with a spectacular grand opening headlined by Mel B.
The Leeds-based supermarket recently announced that this new George store will replace existing Asda Living stores across the UK.
The grand opening included a variety of activities, such as music from a live brass band, entertainment, and games where customers had the chance to win in-store vouchers.
In addition, Asda donated £2,000 to Women's Aid Leeds, a charity supported by Mel B as a patron.
Speaking at the event, Mel B said: "I’m really pleased to partner with George at Asda. They have made a significant financial and practical donation to Leeds Women’s Aid Refuge, which is important to me as a patron of National Women’s Aid.
“I’m incredibly proud of my home city, and for me, it’s all about coming together as a community. I hope this association with George and Asda continues."
Liz Evans, the Chief Commercial Officer of Non-Food and Retail for George, also shared her thoughts on the launch: "This new concept store represents an exciting step forward for the George brand, and we’re incredibly proud to launch it in Leeds, the home of Asda.
“We’re confident that customers will love the expanded collections, inspiring collaborations, and convenient shopping experience the store offers.
“We were thrilled to have Mel B, a true Leeds icon, help us celebrate the opening, and we are equally proud to support Leeds Women’s Aid and the vital work it does to assist women and families in the city."