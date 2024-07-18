Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Spice Girl Mel B has marked her graduation from Leeds Beckett University with a lavish party in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melanie Brown MBE - also known as Scary Spice - was joined by 60 family and friends at the celebration held at rooftop restaurant Habbibi, in Victoria Gate.

Habbibi

Habbibi

Guests were entertained until 10pm by DJ Dean Fagan, best known as an actor for his regular role on ITV’s Coronation Street, while they celebrated in style with an open bar and an array of bespoke canapes created by head chef Djafar Yousfi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, children attending the event were treated to their own special entertainment with clown Louby Lou providing all the fun and laughter with a specially laid out table with personalised goodie bags full of treats and games. The Spice Girl was also celebrating the honorary doctorate she has just received from Leeds Beckett University for her tireless work campaigning against domestic abuse.

Guests at the party showed their support for her campaign, donating to domestic abuse charity Women’s Aid.

Habbibi

Teresa Parker, from Women’s Aid, said: “Thank you so much to everyone at Habbibi for the kind donation to our work at Women’s Aid on Melanie’s graduation day, our support literally helps saves the lives of women and children experiencing domestic abuse and we appreciate it so much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Melanie’s support as our Patron has been transformative for our charity awareness and has helped create international awareness of coercive control - she deserves her honorary degree so much and we couldn’t be happier for her.”

On the night, the venue surprised Mel with a Swarovski crystal leopard print handmade graduation cap, alongside a three-tier custom cake, topped with a miniature version of Mel donning her graduation robes.

She was also gifted two luxury bottles of Sphynx Tequila, which have stunning Sphynx cat-head glass decanters - another nod to her iconic persona as Scary Spice.