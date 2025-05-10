Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grocery retailer Asda will open a new standalone concept store in Leeds this weekend.

Asda has revealed it is trialling a new George standalone concept store that, if successful, will replace its Asda Living brand portfolio across the UK.

The pilot project is taking place in Asda’s home city of Leeds. Here’s everything you need to know...

What is an Asda George store?

The store will be completely transformed with a new layout to showcase the best of George clothing and homeware, plus toys, essential baby items and café area.

Shoppers can look forward to a bigger and better George clothing range, with even more must-have styles for men, women, and children.

Where and when does the store open?

The new pilot Asda George store will replace the Asda Living store located at Crown Point Retail Park, Hunslet Lane.

The current sore has been closed since April 27 while the re-brand and refurbishment takes place. The new George concept store will open at 9am on Saturday, May 10.

What are the new store’s opening times?

Asda George is expected to follow the same opening hours as the current Asda Living.

The store will be open 9am to 8pm Monday-Friday, 9am to 7pm Saturday and 11am to 5pm on Sunday’s.

What has Asda said about the move?

Asda chief commercial officer George and Retail stores, Liz Evans, said: “The George brand is deeply woven into our heritage and our customers have a strong connection with it as a trusted name known for delivering both quality and value.

“This latest transformation is all about making shopping easier and more inspiring with the Geroge brand at its heart. Our plans for the new George concept store in Leeds are really exciting and will offer a unique format that truly sets us apart from competitors.”

What will the store feature?

The store will debut the new George Spring/Summer 2025 collection, fronted by iconic model Yasmin Le Bon, alongside standout celebrity collaborations including the all-new Erica Davies kids’ line and Billie Faiers’ latest sunshine-ready range.

Across the George Home section, shoppers can discover a stylish selection of interior, garden, and lifestyle must-haves including the brand-new At Home with Stacey Solomon Spring/Summer Collection, packed with charm, comfort, and seasonal style.

What will the customer experience be like?

The customer experience is set to get a major upgrade, with faster, easier shopping thanks to streamlined checkouts, new self-serve options, and hassle-free Click & Collect.

Shoppers can also refuel at ASDA’s latest ‘Kitchen’ concept eatery, featuring an upgraded menu of hot and cold favourites - including a new fresh pizza offering.