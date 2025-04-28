Asda trials new George stand-alone concept store in Leeds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Supermarket giant Asda has today revealed it is trialling a new George stand-alone concept store in Leeds.

The grocery retailer says that, if successful, will replace its Asda Living brand portfolio across the UK.

The pilot project is taking place in Asda’s home city of Leeds at the Asda Living store located at Crown Point Retail Park.

The store will be completely transformed with a new layout to showcase the best of George clothing and homeware, plus toys, essential baby items and café area.

Shoppers can look forward to a bigger and better George clothing range, with even more must-have styles for men, women, and children. The store will debut the new George Spring/Summer 2025 collection, fronted by model Yasmin Le Bon, alongside standout celebrity collaborations including the all-new Erica Davies kids’ line and Billie Faiers’ latest sunshine-ready range.

Across the George Home section, shoppers can discover a stylish selection of interior, garden, and lifestyle must-haves including the brand-new At Home with Stacey Solomon Spring/Summer Collection, packed with charm, comfort, and seasonal style.

The customer experience is also set to get a major upgrade, with faster, easier shopping thanks to streamlined checkouts, new self-serve options, and hassle-free Click and Collect.

Shoppers can also refuel at ASDA’s latest ‘Kitchen’ concept eatery, featuring an upgraded menu of hot and cold favourites—including a new fresh pizza offering.

Asda chief commercial officer for George and Retail stores, Liz Evans, said: “Our Asda Living stores have been incredibly successful in showcasing the best of our non-food offering conveniently under roof, creating a seamless shopping experience for our customers. As retail habits evolve and customer expectations rise, we remain committed to delivering exceptional choice and an experience that continues to meet—and exceed—the needs of today’s shopper.

“The George brand is deeply woven into our heritage and our customers have a strong connection with it as a trusted name known for delivering both quality and value. This latest transformation is all about making shopping easier and more inspiring with the Geroge brand at its heart.”

She added: “Our plans for the new George concept store in Leeds are really exciting and will offer a unique format that truly sets us apart from competitors. We believe this new approach along with our focus on value, quality, and standout hero categories will continue to differentiate us in the market and we look forward to hearing what our customers think.”

The George brand first originated in 1989, when fashion designer and retail entrepreneur, George Davies, partnered with Asda to create George – a high-quality, great-value clothing brand with its own distinct identity.