First pictures as Shoezone reopens on Leeds Kirkgate with new look and special offers

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Senior Reporter

Published 16th Oct 2025, 04:45 BST
Footwear retailer Shoezone has reopened its Leeds city centre story following refurbishment.

Shoezone, reopened its store at 18 Kirkgate, Leeds, LS1 6BY on Saturday, October 11.

The newly renewed space will offer a bigger selection for customers, including an exciting range of new brands for women, men, and children.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Shoezone, reopened its store at 18 Kirkgate, Leeds, LS1 6BY on Saturday, October 11.placeholder image
Shoezone, reopened its store at 18 Kirkgate, Leeds, LS1 6BY on Saturday, October 11. | Submit

From Monday to Saturday, the store will open 9 am – 5.30 am, and 11 am - 4 pm on Sunday.

Anthony Smith, Chief Executive of Shoezone said: “It is exciting to be reopening our store in Leeds which will see the launch of new brands for customers to enjoy.

"We hope that our customers like the new variety of products and we look forward to welcoming them back into the store.”

To celebrate the relaunch of the store, Shoezone have a number of special opening offers available for its customers. These deals will include savings on a selection of styles and other seasonal offers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
To celebrate the relaunch of the store, Shoezone have a number of special opening offers available for its customers.placeholder image
To celebrate the relaunch of the store, Shoezone have a number of special opening offers available for its customers. | Submit

Keep up to date with all the latest and breaking news in Leeds with the YEP’s new WhatsApp channel

Now with a refitted space and new product offerings, Shoezone will stock its own brands and a variety of exciting name-brands popular with online shoppers, such as Lilley & Skinner, Osaga and Lunar. The reopening has created one vacancy in store.

Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice