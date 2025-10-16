Footwear retailer Shoezone has reopened its Leeds city centre story following refurbishment.

Shoezone, reopened its store at 18 Kirkgate, Leeds, LS1 6BY on Saturday, October 11.

The newly renewed space will offer a bigger selection for customers, including an exciting range of new brands for women, men, and children.

From Monday to Saturday, the store will open 9 am – 5.30 am, and 11 am - 4 pm on Sunday.

Anthony Smith, Chief Executive of Shoezone said: “It is exciting to be reopening our store in Leeds which will see the launch of new brands for customers to enjoy.

"We hope that our customers like the new variety of products and we look forward to welcoming them back into the store.”

To celebrate the relaunch of the store, Shoezone have a number of special opening offers available for its customers. These deals will include savings on a selection of styles and other seasonal offers.

Now with a refitted space and new product offerings, Shoezone will stock its own brands and a variety of exciting name-brands popular with online shoppers, such as Lilley & Skinner, Osaga and Lunar. The reopening has created one vacancy in store.