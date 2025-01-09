Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fried chicken restaurant and takeaway in Leeds has been listed for sale.

Chick Box, located on High Street, Yeadon, has been put up for sale at an asking price of £19,950.

The venue, located just below Yeadon Town Hall and Morrisons supermarket, benefits from ample local parking and has been listed by Ernest Wilson Business Agents.

The ad listing said: “The business has previously traded as Southern Fried Chicken and prior to that a Mexican and Tex Mex themed restaurant but lends itself to most types of cuisine due to its versatile layout.

“The restaurant was closed due to operating difficulties, but represents a very affordable opportunity and very little capital investment. Viewing highly recommended.”

The fully fitted and equipped licensed restaurant, seats 85 and has an outside terrace dining area for 30 more customers. It features a large commercial kitchen with an array of appliances with open pass.

Chick Box’s annual turnover and net profits have not been disclosed.