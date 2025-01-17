Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A beloved plant shop and cafe in Leeds is set to close its doors for good.

The Plant Collection, located on Station Road, Cross Gates, has become a hotspot for the community since first opening its doors in September 2021.

Fiona Myers and her partner Tom Mason, gutted out the former tanning salon - transforming it into a cosy haven and one-stop shop for plants, coffee and cake.

Fiona Myers and Tom Mason announced that they will shutting up shop for good on March 1, 2025.

Sadly after more than three years in business, the couple has announced that they will be shutting up shop for good on March 1, 2025.

Posting to Facebook, they said: “Some of you may know, some of you may not, but we have some sad news, We will be closing the shop on the 1st March. Forever. This has been a hard decision and one that we have been thinking about for the past year.

“We have tried to sell the shop so that Cross Gates will still have access to the amazing coffee you guys have become accustomed to over the last three years. This has been, unfortunately, impossible.”

Known for its floor-to-ceiling stock of indoor houseplants, the couple confirmed they have been faced by a near 400 per cent increase in energy costs, that has shown no sign of reducing.

This combined with a “severely lowered income” has meant that Fiona and Tom have struggled to ‘staff up’ and take time away - forcing them to miss important family events.

Plant Collection has become known for its floor-to-ceiling stock of indoor houseplants.

They added: “We can just not continue as it is and as sad as that may be, we want to thank you guys, because you guys have made this the best thing we have ever done.

“We hope that you’ve enjoyed coming to visit us and that you look back on the ‘plant cafe’ as fondly as we will.”

Fiona and Tom said that they have been “overwhelmed” by the comments and support they have received since first making the announcement.

The shop will remain open as normal, Tuesday - Sunday, right up until closing day and will be hosting two final cocktail nights, on February 1 and February 8.