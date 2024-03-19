19 captivating photos take you back to Cross Gates in the mid 2000s

These captivating photos celebrate life in Cross Gates during the mid 2000s.

They showcase the best of what the suburb had to offer in the middle of the first decade of the new millennium from 2004 and 2007. The gallery is jam-packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life in the community from shops and supermarkets to schools, fundraising and local sport. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 23 charming photos to take you back to Crossgates in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails

Enjoy these photo memories from around Crossgates in the mid 2000s.

1. Crossgates in the mid 2000s

Enjoy these photo memories from around Crossgates in the mid 2000s. Photo: YPN

Children with road safety mascot 'Kerby' at Crossgates Carnival in June 2007.

2. Crossgates in the mid 2000s

Children with road safety mascot 'Kerby' at Crossgates Carnival in June 2007. Photo: YPN

Staff at Raine & Horne in September 2007. Pictured, from left, are branch manager, Anne Hill, regional administration manager, Kelly Stone, regional manager Peter Neal and sales negotiator Julie Eaglen.

3. Crossgates in the mid 2000s

Staff at Raine & Horne in September 2007. Pictured, from left, are branch manager, Anne Hill, regional administration manager, Kelly Stone, regional manager Peter Neal and sales negotiator Julie Eaglen. Photo: YPN

This is Louise Nicholson who was left counting the cost in September 2007 after being given a £30 fine for parking her car at night without sidelights on.

4. Crossgates in the early 2000s

This is Louise Nicholson who was left counting the cost in September 2007 after being given a £30 fine for parking her car at night without sidelights on. Photo: Matthew Page

Crossgates Post Office was ram-raided in December 2007.

5. Crossgates in the mid 2000s

Crossgates Post Office was ram-raided in December 2007. Photo: YPN

Crossgates and District Good Neighbours was celebrating bein g awarded charitable status in July 2007. Pictured are treasurer Irene Midgley, development worker Moira Flynn and volunteer Freda Noonan with coffee mugs.

6. Crossgates in fhe mid 2000s

Crossgates and District Good Neighbours was celebrating bein g awarded charitable status in July 2007. Pictured are treasurer Irene Midgley, development worker Moira Flynn and volunteer Freda Noonan with coffee mugs. Photo: YPN

