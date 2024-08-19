Leeds Bradford Airport: All six job openings including aviation firefighter and electrician
Located around seven miles northwest of Leeds city centre in Yeadon, Leeds Bradford Airport is the largest airport in Yorkshire.
Exciting opportunities include working as a qualified aviation firefighter and as an airfield electrician.
LBA is currently working on a £100m expansion, which will see a 9,500 sq. mt., three storey extension to the existing terminal, alongside a significant refurbishment of the current building.
Contract: 12 Months FTC - £30,000 per annum
Closing Date: August 20, 2024
Description: The successful candidate will be responsible for sourcing, screening, and recruiting candidates for all roles at LBA, with a specific focus on peak recruitment for Aviation Security Officers.
Contract: Full-Time - 37 hours per week
Closing Date: August 27, 2024
Description: This role will include ensuring team compliance with current legislation and procedural updates. Manage and coordinate CCTV, access, and archive requests per Data Protection Policy.
Job: Revenue Manager
Contract: Full-Time - 37 hours per week
Closing Date: August 26, 2024
Description: This role focuses on key areas such as Car Parks, Lounges, Fast Track, and other ancillary services, with a primary goal of maximizing non-aeronautical yield per passenger.
Contract: Full-Time - 42 hours per week
Closing Date: September 3, 2024
Description: The Maintenance Engineer will play a crucial role in maintaining and repairing both new and existing assets within the terminal and outlying properties.
Contract: Full-Time - 42 hours per week
Closing Date: September 3, 2024
Description: The successful candidate must be a time-served Plumber with relevant certification and will take a hands-on approach to ensure LBA delivers an outstanding passenger experience.
Contract: Full-Time - £37,600 per annum
Closing Date: August 30, 2024
Description: Attend all aircraft emergencies or incidents that occur across the aerodrome. Provide Firefighting assistance to save life at an aircraft accident as required.
