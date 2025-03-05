A Sheffield-based bakery chain is set to open its first West Yorkshire site in Leeds.

Le Croissant, part of the renowned Cawa Coffee group, is set to open at Leeds bus station within the next few weeks.

The new takeaway will be the seventh venture for the Sheffield-based brand, which already has successful locations across Sheffield, Chesterfield, and Nottingham.

Le Croissant, part of the renowned Cawa Coffee group, is set to open at Leeds bus station. | NW/Google

Deon Jacobs, Business Development Director, said: “We are actively looking at growing the franchise business to 10 venues over the next 12 months and to 30 in the next 24 to 36 months.

“We bake fresh at our bakery in Sheffield and deliver to our shops seven days a week. We also roast our own coffee, which makes us unique in this industry.”

Le Croissant has gained a reputation for its innovative and high-quality offerings, including its famous Fish Finger Croissant, Wagyu Beef Burger Croissant, and Kebab Croissant, alongside a selection of sweet croissants.

The Leeds outlet is expected to open in the next three weeks, pending the completion of the shop fit-out.

With a focus on quality, convenience, and unique menu offerings, an official opening date for Le Croissant Leeds will be announced in due course.