A brewery and street food events space has been made available to let in Leeds.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Legitimate Industries, located on Weaver Street, Kirkstall, has been listed as available for let at an asking price of £40,000 per year.

Located near The Vue Cinema, Hollywood Bowl, and the Leeds Industrial Museum, the premises has been listed by CDG Leisure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Legitimate Industries, located on Weaver Street, Kirkstall, has been listed as available for let. | Justin Keenan/Google

The ad listing said: “The premises are fully fitted as a Brewery with seven Street Food units and two bars, as well as shared seating space over the ground floor and mezzanine levels.

“Fully fitted to a very good standard and ready for an operator to carry on trading in a similar manner.”

The central seating area can accommodate approximately 135 covers and there is outdoor covered seating for a further 125 covers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Complete with on-site parking, the venue benefits from a Sui Generis use and has a licence in place allowing the sale of alcohol from 10am until 11.30pm, every day of the week.

The annual turnover and net profits have not been disclosed. The business is available to buy at a premium price of offers in the region of £350,000.