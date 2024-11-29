Kirkstall: Brewery and street food events space in Leeds available to let at £40,000 per year
Legitimate Industries, located on Weaver Street, Kirkstall, has been listed as available for let at an asking price of £40,000 per year.
Located near The Vue Cinema, Hollywood Bowl, and the Leeds Industrial Museum, the premises has been listed by CDG Leisure.
The ad listing said: “The premises are fully fitted as a Brewery with seven Street Food units and two bars, as well as shared seating space over the ground floor and mezzanine levels.
“Fully fitted to a very good standard and ready for an operator to carry on trading in a similar manner.”
The central seating area can accommodate approximately 135 covers and there is outdoor covered seating for a further 125 covers.
Complete with on-site parking, the venue benefits from a Sui Generis use and has a licence in place allowing the sale of alcohol from 10am until 11.30pm, every day of the week.
The annual turnover and net profits have not been disclosed. The business is available to buy at a premium price of offers in the region of £350,000.
