35 wonderful photos take you back to Kirkstall in the early 2000s

These wonderful photos put the special K into Kirkstall during the early 2000s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 8th Feb 2024, 04:45 GMT

They showcase the best of what the suburb had to offer in the first three years of the new millennium. The gallery is jam packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life in the community including pubs, shops, restaurants, schools, fundraising and local sport. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Did you enjoy a meal here back in the day? Amigos on Kirkstall Road pictured in July 2003. Photo: Steve Riding

Inside The Cardigan Arms on Kirkstall Road in December 2002. Photo: Tony Johnson

The team to make the last stamped axil at Kirkstall Forge in October 2003 before the site shut at Christmas. Photo: Tony Johnson

Firefighters look on as flames continue to shoot into the air from a factory fire on Kirkstall Industrial Estate in October 2003. Photo: James Hardisty

Kirkstall Educational winners of Division C of the Aire Wharfe League pictured in September 2000. Back row, from left, are Gerard Cavanagh, Dave Wonfor, Adrian Barbour, Neil Walmsley, Ally Coates and Graham Bibson, Front row, from left, are Rea Mulligan, scorer, Mark Hall, Irshad Khan, Shahid Omar, Kevin Mulligan andTom Ress. Photo: Steve Riding

Dave Allan with a tiny surveillance camera available at The Spy shop on Kirkstall Road in April 2002. Photo: Tony Johnson

