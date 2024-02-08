1. Kirkstall in the early 2000s
Did you enjoy a meal here back in the day? Amigos on Kirkstall Road pictured in July 2003. Photo: Steve Riding
2. Kirkstall in the early 2000s
Inside The Cardigan Arms on Kirkstall Road in December 2002. Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Kirkstall in the early 2000s
The team to make the last stamped axil at Kirkstall Forge in October 2003 before the site shut at Christmas. Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Kirkstall in the early 2000s
Firefighters look on as flames continue to shoot into the air from a factory fire on Kirkstall Industrial Estate in October 2003. Photo: James Hardisty
5. Kirkstall in the early 2000s
Kirkstall Educational winners of Division C of the Aire Wharfe League pictured in September 2000. Back row, from left, are Gerard Cavanagh, Dave Wonfor, Adrian Barbour, Neil Walmsley, Ally Coates and Graham Bibson, Front row, from left, are Rea Mulligan, scorer, Mark Hall, Irshad Khan, Shahid Omar, Kevin Mulligan andTom Ress. Photo: Steve Riding
6. Kirkstall in the early 2000s
Dave Allan with a tiny surveillance camera available at The Spy shop on Kirkstall Road in April 2002. Photo: Tony Johnson