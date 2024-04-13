Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dastaan Adel was recently featured as one of 15 Leeds restaurants on the Good Food Guide 2024.

The guide looks at reader recommendations and tips before sending out one of 30 inspectors to give their expert assessment on the food and hospitality.

Dastaan Adel was recently featured as one of 15 Leeds restaurants on the Good Food Guide 2024. Picture: National World

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located on Otley Road, the hugely popular Indian restaurant opened in July 2022 and was the brainchild of two top chefs, Sanjay Gour and Nand Kishor, who have an accolade of awards in London.

Managing Partner, Anurag Singh said: “We strive for excellence and it shows in the service and the quality of the food. We consider ourselves a destination restaurant and want people in and around Leeds to visit.

“We have been on the guide for a number of years but to be recognised as the top 15 open on Monday’s is a huge achievement and the credit goes to our amazing team.”

The Leeds menu includes lamb chops with kasundi mustard mooli and chicken lollypop with chilli, garlic and tomato chutney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dastaan also offers a big seafood offering, including fish and pink prawns with amritsari dill and ginger raita and a monkfish, fennel and cucumber salad, with mint chutney and pine nuts.