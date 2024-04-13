Dastaan Adel: Inside award-winning Leeds restaurant recommended by the Good Food Guide 2024
Dastaan Adel was recently featured as one of 15 Leeds restaurants on the Good Food Guide 2024.
The guide looks at reader recommendations and tips before sending out one of 30 inspectors to give their expert assessment on the food and hospitality.
Located on Otley Road, the hugely popular Indian restaurant opened in July 2022 and was the brainchild of two top chefs, Sanjay Gour and Nand Kishor, who have an accolade of awards in London.
Managing Partner, Anurag Singh said: “We strive for excellence and it shows in the service and the quality of the food. We consider ourselves a destination restaurant and want people in and around Leeds to visit.
“We have been on the guide for a number of years but to be recognised as the top 15 open on Monday’s is a huge achievement and the credit goes to our amazing team.”
The Leeds menu includes lamb chops with kasundi mustard mooli and chicken lollypop with chilli, garlic and tomato chutney.
Dastaan also offers a big seafood offering, including fish and pink prawns with amritsari dill and ginger raita and a monkfish, fennel and cucumber salad, with mint chutney and pine nuts.
There Epsom, Surrey restaurant was awarded a Bib Gourmand by the Michelin Guide in its first year and currently features in the Michelin Guide, Hardens and the AA Guide.
