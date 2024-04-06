The 15 Leeds restaurants recommended by the Good Food Guide 2024 including Stuzzi, Ox Club and Salvo's

The Good Food Guide has revealed its 2024 edition with a total of 15 restaurants in Leeds included.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 6th Apr 2024, 16:30 BST

It looks at reader recommendations and tips before sending out one of 30 inspectors to give their expert assessment on the food and hospitality.

Members of the Good Food Guide Club can access hundreds of reviews and pictures via its app.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with YEP’s free emails

Here are the 15 Leeds restaurants that are currently recommended by the Good Food Guide 2024.

Indian restaurant, Otley Road. Rated a 'local gem'.

1. Dastaan

Indian restaurant, Otley Road. Rated a 'local gem'. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Italian restaurant, Merrion Street. Rated 'good'.

2. Stuzzi

Italian restaurant, Merrion Street. Rated 'good'. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Spanish Restaurant, Park Row. Rated 'good'.

3. El Gato Negro

Spanish Restaurant, Park Row. Rated 'good'. Photo: El Gato Negro

Photo Sales
International charcuteria and bar, New Station Street. Rated a 'local gem'.

4. Friends of Ham

International charcuteria and bar, New Station Street. Rated a 'local gem'. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Modern European restaurant, Stainbeck Corner. Rated 'good'.

5. Hern

Modern European restaurant, Stainbeck Corner. Rated 'good'. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Café, The Boulevard. Rated a 'local gem'.

6. North Star

Café, The Boulevard. Rated a 'local gem'. Photo: North Star

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsRestaurantsFood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.