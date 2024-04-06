It looks at reader recommendations and tips before sending out one of 30 inspectors to give their expert assessment on the food and hospitality.
Here are the 15 Leeds restaurants that are currently recommended by the Good Food Guide 2024.
1. Dastaan
Indian restaurant, Otley Road. Rated a 'local gem'. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. Stuzzi
Italian restaurant, Merrion Street. Rated 'good'. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. El Gato Negro
Spanish Restaurant, Park Row. Rated 'good'. Photo: El Gato Negro
4. Friends of Ham
International charcuteria and bar, New Station Street. Rated a 'local gem'. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
5. Hern
Modern European restaurant, Stainbeck Corner. Rated 'good'. Photo: National World
6. North Star
Café, The Boulevard. Rated a 'local gem'. Photo: North Star
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.