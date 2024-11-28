A bar and craft beer shop has been put up for sale in Leeds.

The Hop Shack, located on New Road Side, Horsforth, has been put up for sale at an asking price of £99,950.

Set at the heart of this affluent and bustling Leeds township, this “charming bar and craft beer shop” has been listed for sale by Ernest Wilson Business Agents.

The Hop Shack, located on New Road Side, Horsforth, has been put up for sale. | The Hop Shack/Google

The ad listing said: “The business was established by our clients in 2016 and has shown its resilience by surviving through COVID and remaining profitable. It has developed a loyal customer following and strong reputation.

“The premises are held on lease and are arranged over three floors. Main entrance on ground floor leads to bar space and well appointed retail space selling a variety of craft drinks for consumption on and off site.”

The ground floor bar area seats 14 in comfort plus pavement licence for an additional two tables, while the first floor provides seating for a further 24.

The business achieves an annual turnover of £156,696, while showing adjusted net profits of £48,138 to April 2024.