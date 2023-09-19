Green Room Leeds: Bar unveils stunning winter terrace with mulled wine and Braizin Squad roast dinners
Green Room will open its winter terrace tomorrow (Wednesday September 20), as it announces collaborations with two local businesses. The Wellington Street venue, voted among the best rooftop bars in Europe, has now covered its outdoor terrace and added fire pits and heat lamps.
The bar has partnered with Braizin’ Squad – a trio of Leeds chefs whose roasts were voted among the best in the UK earlier this year. Braizin’ Squad will serve roast dinners every Sunday and over the Christmas period, creating Green Room’s first full festive menu.
The menu will include grilled beef rump cap with beef jus, porchetta with apple cider jus and a butternut squash wellington with mushroom and pumpkin gravy.
Braizin’ Squad co-founder Jamie Marrion said: “’When the Green Room team asked us to take over over the kitchen, helping them move in a new direction, it was a no brainer for us.
"We can’t wait to unveil the new menus and show off what we’re all about. The three of us are very passionate when it comes to what separates a good roast from a great one, and we’re confident you won’t find a roast like ours anywhere in Leeds.
"Green Room is the perfect fit for us. We’re honoured to be handed the reigns to create their first full Christmas menu, we think it’s going to blow everyone away - keep an eye out for the menu reveal coming very soon.’”
Every Monday and on quiz night Tuesdays, Leeds business Homeboy’s Pizza will take over the Green Room terrace, serving slices of its New York and Neapolitan inspired sourdough pizzas.
Green Room has spiced up its drinks menu, with new bespoke cocktails including the sweet and zesty honey pineapple margarita, Bakewell Mi Tai and the boozy dead red zombie ahead of Halloween.
There will also be a selection of warming winter specials, including mulled wine, mulled cider and boozy hot chocolate with Amaretto, spiced rum, Baileys, whiskey or cherry liqueur.
The bar is continuing its collaborations with local businesses Kirkstall Brewery, Wolfe Bros Gin, Northern Monk and wine experts Mathew Clarke, with local DJs performing on Friday and Saturday evenings.
Green Room co-founder Will Habergham said: "’After another phenomenal year that’s seen our brand grow and evolve in a really positive way, we’re really proud to present our Winter Garden in 2023.
"As well as some great collaborations with some of our favourite brands, it’s also going to be the first time we’ve done a full Christmas menu and Braizin’ Squad has nailed it. We’re looking forward to an amazing autumn and winter season and can’t wait to get feedback from our guests.’’