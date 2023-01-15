Instagram blogger Rate Good Roasts listed Leeds restaurants Ox Club, Blackhouse, the Tetley and Braizin Squad as the best places to get a roast dinner in the country. Ox Club led the Leeds pack coming in fifth place, with Blackhouse following in 11th place. The Tetley and Braizin Squad came in 13th and 14th place respectively.

Posting to social media, Rate Good Roasts said: “After another challenging year for the hospitality industry, we are proud to share the amazing work of chefs and restaurants across the country. We cannot wait to get back on the road in 2023.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the top of the list was The Hawthorn in Haworth, followed by Ducie Street Warehouse in Manchester and [email protected] in Wolverhampton. Others that made it onto the list include The Refuge in Manchester, Ate Days A Week in Manchester and the Duck Goose in Leek.

Pictured: Ox Club, Blackhouse and the Tetley

Rate Good Roasts has over 5,000 Instagram followers and has been featured in Time Out magazine with a top ten list of roast dinners in the UK. The social media blogger has also created an interactive map of all of the roast dinners reviewed so far, which can be accessed via Instagram or Google.