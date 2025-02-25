A popular breakfast spot among students in Leeds has been put up for sale.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greasy Pig Eaterie, located on Victoria Road, Headingley, has been put up for sale at an asking price of £155,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greasy Pig Eaterie, located on Victoria Road, Headingley, has been put up for sale. | Greasy Pig Eaterie/Google

The ad listing said: “Prime location near a thriving student area. The café has an excellent reputation for quality food and service.

“This spacious two-storey premises with outdoor decking, comes fully equipped and ready for immediate operations.”

Currently open until early afternoon each day, Greasy Pig Eaterie offers “significant growth potential” through extended hours.

The business achieves an annual turnover of £193,298 and gross profits of £95,901. Net profits have not been disclosed.