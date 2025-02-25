Greasy Pig Headingley: Popular breakfast spot among Leeds students up for sale at £155,000
Greasy Pig Eaterie, located on Victoria Road, Headingley, has been put up for sale at an asking price of £155,000.
Known for its fry ups, burgers and milkshakes, the café has become popular among the local student population - it has been listed by Blacks Business Brokers.
The ad listing said: “Prime location near a thriving student area. The café has an excellent reputation for quality food and service.
“This spacious two-storey premises with outdoor decking, comes fully equipped and ready for immediate operations.”
Currently open until early afternoon each day, Greasy Pig Eaterie offers “significant growth potential” through extended hours.
The business achieves an annual turnover of £193,298 and gross profits of £95,901. Net profits have not been disclosed.
