You can’t go wrong with a good old fashioned fry up – here are some of the best places in Leeds to have a full English.

There’s nothing quite like going for a Full English breakfast. Whether you’re nursing a hangover or just fancy a treat, having a Full English - cooked by someone else - is one of life’s little joys.

Sausages, bacon, eggs, hash browns and beans – what’s not to love? And whether you are just visiting or are born and bred in the city, Leeds has a whole host of fantastic spots to fill your stomach with delicious food.

Here is a list of the most popular cafes to get breakfast in Leeds, rated between 4.7 and 5 stars on Google Reviews.

1 . Cafe Enzo - 4.7 stars Cafe Enzo - 4.7 stars. Address: 396 Kirkstall Rd, Burley, Leeds LS4 2HQ. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Ben's cafe - 4.9 stars Ben's cafe - 4.9 stars. Address: 207 Hunslet Rd, Leeds LS10 1PF. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Cafe Fude - 4.8 stars Cafe Fude - 4.8 stars. Address: 12 S Queen St, Morley, Leeds LS27 9EW. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Léon's Café - 4.7 stars Léon's Café - 4.7 stars. Address: 53 Town St, Armley, Leeds LS12 1XD. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales