Leeds breakfast: 15 best places to get a full English breakfast in Leeds, according to Google reviews

You can’t go wrong with a good old fashioned fry up – here are some of the best places in Leeds to have a full English.
By Alex Grant
Published 14th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 07:04 BST

There’s nothing quite like going for a Full English breakfast. Whether you’re nursing a hangover or just fancy a treat, having a Full English - cooked by someone else - is one of life’s little joys.

Sausages, bacon, eggs, hash browns and beans – what’s not to love? And whether you are just visiting or are born and bred in the city, Leeds has a whole host of fantastic spots to fill your stomach with delicious food.

Here is a list of the most popular cafes to get breakfast in Leeds, rated between 4.7 and 5 stars on Google Reviews.

Cafe Enzo - 4.7 stars. Address: 396 Kirkstall Rd, Burley, Leeds LS4 2HQ.

1. Cafe Enzo - 4.7 stars

Cafe Enzo - 4.7 stars. Address: 396 Kirkstall Rd, Burley, Leeds LS4 2HQ. Photo: Google

Ben's cafe - 4.9 stars. Address: 207 Hunslet Rd, Leeds LS10 1PF.

2. Ben's cafe - 4.9 stars

Ben's cafe - 4.9 stars. Address: 207 Hunslet Rd, Leeds LS10 1PF. Photo: Google

Cafe Fude - 4.8 stars. Address: 12 S Queen St, Morley, Leeds LS27 9EW.

3. Cafe Fude - 4.8 stars

Cafe Fude - 4.8 stars. Address: 12 S Queen St, Morley, Leeds LS27 9EW. Photo: Google

Léon's Café - 4.7 stars. Address: 53 Town St, Armley, Leeds LS12 1XD.

4. Léon's Café - 4.7 stars

Léon's Café - 4.7 stars. Address: 53 Town St, Armley, Leeds LS12 1XD. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

