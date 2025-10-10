Five-star reviewed hairdresser in north Leeds put up for sale at £35,000

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Senior Reporter

Published 10th Oct 2025, 04:45 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2025, 04:45 BST
A highly-rated hairdresser in north Leeds has been put up for sale.

Vince Salon, located on Harehills Lane, Chapel Allerton, has been listed for sale by Cogogo.

Rated five-stars after 282 reviews on Google, the “stylish and well-loved beauty salon,” has been put up for sale at an asking price of just £34,995.

Vince Salon, located on Harehills Lane, Chapel Allerton, has been listed for sale by Cogogo.placeholder image
Vince Salon, located on Harehills Lane, Chapel Allerton, has been listed for sale by Cogogo. | Google

The salon has been owned by the current owner for two years and has quickly built up an outstanding reputation in the local area. Offering a wide range of beauty treatments, it's become a go-to destination for pampering and self-care.

The ad listing said: “Situated in a brilliant spot with strong footfall and excellent visibility, this salon benefits from being in a well-connected, high-traffic area. Whether customers are locals popping in for regular treatments or new faces discovering the space through its glowing online presence, this location ticks all the boxes for accessibility and appeal.

“At present, the salon is run by the owner alone, testament to the business's streamlined systems and loyal clientele. That said, there's significant room to grow: the space could easily support a team of stylists or therapists, expand services, or extend hours.”

Vince Salon benefits from a sleek website, active Instagram following and supportive Facebook community, giving it a strong digital visibility and exceptional online reviews.

Fully equipped with modern fittings and valuable assets, the salon features two work stations for nails and waxing, while the skin service room is separate.

The salon achieves a modest annual turnover of £48,000. Net profits have not been disclosed.

