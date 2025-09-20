Take a look at our gallery below and tell us which is your favourite...
1. Takin' the Pizza
Takin' the Pizza has become a mainstay on Farsley Town Street. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Joanthan Gawthorpe
2. Barker & Shears
Barker & Shears dog grooming salon on Oak Road, Morley, comes complete with an enjoyable tagline. | National World
3. Kurl Up and Dye
The cleverly named Kurl Up and Dye has two hairdressers in Leeds on Beeston Road and Everleigh Street. | National World
4. Nailed It
The aptly named Nailed It nail salon is located on Chapeltown in Pudsey. | Jonathan Gawthorpe
5. Snipper Clarke
One for the Leeds United fans, Snipper Clarke hairdressers on Beeston Road is named after legendary Whites forward Allan 'Sniffer' Clarke. | Google
6. Döner Summer
The brilliantly named Döner Summer kebab shop on Call Lane needs no explanation. | Döner Summer/Google