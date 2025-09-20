11 of the best pun-related and humorous business names in Leeds that will brighten up your day

Published 20th Sep 2025, 16:30 BST
Leeds isn’t short of quirky and funny business names.

From ‘Thistle Do Nicely’ on Edinburgh’s famous Royal Mile to ‘Jack The Chipper’ in London’s Whitechapel region, the world of business doesn’t always have to be dull.

Ranging from the naughty and witty to the clever and subtle, these are some of the best pun-related and humorous business names in Leeds.

Takin' the Pizza has become a mainstay on Farsley Town Street.

1. Takin' the Pizza

Takin' the Pizza has become a mainstay on Farsley Town Street. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Joanthan Gawthorpe

Barker & Shears dog grooming salon on Oak Road, Morley, comes complete with an enjoyable tagline.

2. Barker & Shears

Barker & Shears dog grooming salon on Oak Road, Morley, comes complete with an enjoyable tagline. | National World

The cleverly named Kurl Up and Dye has two hairdressers in Leeds on Beeston Road and Everleigh Street.

3. Kurl Up and Dye

The cleverly named Kurl Up and Dye has two hairdressers in Leeds on Beeston Road and Everleigh Street. | National World

The aptly named Nailed It nail salon is located on Chapeltown in Pudsey.

4. Nailed It

The aptly named Nailed It nail salon is located on Chapeltown in Pudsey. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

One for the Leeds United fans, Snipper Clarke hairdressers on Beeston Road is named after legendary Whites forward Allan 'Sniffer' Clarke.

5. Snipper Clarke

One for the Leeds United fans, Snipper Clarke hairdressers on Beeston Road is named after legendary Whites forward Allan 'Sniffer' Clarke. | Google

The brilliantly named Döner Summer kebab shop on Call Lane needs no explanation.

6. Döner Summer

The brilliantly named Döner Summer kebab shop on Call Lane needs no explanation. | Döner Summer/Google

