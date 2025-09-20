From ‘Thistle Do Nicely’ on Edinburgh’s famous Royal Mile to ‘Jack The Chipper’ in London’s Whitechapel region, the world of business doesn’t always have to be dull.

Ranging from the naughty and witty to the clever and subtle, these are some of the best pun-related and humorous business names in Leeds.

Take a look at our gallery below and tell us which is your favourite...

1 . Takin' the Pizza Takin' the Pizza has become a mainstay on Farsley Town Street. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Joanthan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

2 . Barker & Shears Barker & Shears dog grooming salon on Oak Road, Morley, comes complete with an enjoyable tagline. | National World Photo Sales

3 . Kurl Up and Dye The cleverly named Kurl Up and Dye has two hairdressers in Leeds on Beeston Road and Everleigh Street. | National World Photo Sales

4 . Nailed It The aptly named Nailed It nail salon is located on Chapeltown in Pudsey. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

5 . Snipper Clarke One for the Leeds United fans, Snipper Clarke hairdressers on Beeston Road is named after legendary Whites forward Allan 'Sniffer' Clarke. | Google Photo Sales

6 . Döner Summer The brilliantly named Döner Summer kebab shop on Call Lane needs no explanation. | Döner Summer/Google Photo Sales