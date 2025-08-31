16 photos capture the community spirit of Chapel Allerton Arts Festival

Visitors turned out in force to enjoy the three day community run arts festival in the heart of LS7. Chapel Allerton Festival Folk Roots Fringe made a welcome return while Jazz Sunday aims to be a crowd pleaser. Your Yorkshire Evening Post was on hand to capture the festival vibe in the middle Saturday with children and families as well as live entertainment at the centre of the action. READ MORE: 41 charming photos take you back to Chapel Allerton in the 1990s
1. Chapel Allerton Arts Festival
Matthew Tiffany of Circus Leeds entertains the crowds. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
2. Chapel Allerton Arts Festival
Chapel Allerton Runners, a friendly inclusive running club. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
3. Chapel Allerton Arts Festival
Freedom4Girls, a period poverty charity at the festival. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
4. Chapel Allerton Arts Festival
Twins Oscar and Isla Hamari enjoy the show. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
5. Chapel Allerton Arts Festival
Crowds turned out in force to support the event. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
6. Chapel Allerton Arts Festival
Chapel Allerton Allotments and Gardens Association with some of their products. Pictured are Sally Duggan, Ari Sanchez, Dennis Noble, Martin Copeland Juliet Prager. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding