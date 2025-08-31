16 photos capture the community spirit of Chapel Allerton Arts Festival

These photos capture the essence of community-spirit at Chapel Allerton Arts Festival.

Visitors turned out in force to enjoy the three day community run arts festival in the heart of LS7. Chapel Allerton Festival Folk Roots Fringe made a welcome return while Jazz Sunday aims to be a crowd pleaser. Your Yorkshire Evening Post was on hand to capture the festival vibe in the middle Saturday with children and families as well as live entertainment at the centre of the action. READ MORE: 41 charming photos take you back to Chapel Allerton in the 1990s

Matthew Tiffany of Circus Leeds entertains the crowds.

Matthew Tiffany of Circus Leeds entertains the crowds.

Chapel Allerton Runners, a friendly inclusive running club.

Chapel Allerton Runners, a friendly inclusive running club.

Freedom4Girls, a period poverty charity at the festival.

Freedom4Girls, a period poverty charity at the festival.

Twins Oscar and Isla Hamari enjoy the show.

Twins Oscar and Isla Hamari enjoy the show.

Crowds turned out in force to support the event.

Crowds turned out in force to support the event.

Chapel Allerton Allotments and Gardens Association with some of their products. Pictured are Sally Duggan, Ari Sanchez, Dennis Noble, Martin Copeland Juliet Prager.

Chapel Allerton Allotments and Gardens Association with some of their products. Pictured are Sally Duggan, Ari Sanchez, Dennis Noble, Martin Copeland Juliet Prager.

