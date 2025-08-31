16 photos capture the community spirit of Chapel Allerton Arts Festival

Visitors turned out in force to enjoy the three day community run arts festival in the heart of LS7. Chapel Allerton Festival Folk Roots Fringe made a welcome return while Jazz Sunday aims to be a crowd pleaser. Your Yorkshire Evening Post was on hand to capture the festival vibe in the middle Saturday with children and families as well as live entertainment at the centre of the action. READ MORE: 41 charming photos take you back to Chapel Allerton in the 1990s