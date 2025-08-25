A fan-favourite kebab shop in Leeds city centre has been listed for sale.

I am Döner, located on Infirmary Street, Leeds city centre, has been listed for sale by Blacks Business Brokers at an asking price of £125,000.

Rated 3.6/5 stars from 221 Google reviews, the takeaway ranked highly among the most popular kebab shops as selected by Yorkshire Evening Post readers.

Described as a “leasehold kebab takeaway franchise,” the venue, which is located a short walk from the Headrow, has space to seat 20 inside and 12 outside.

Featuring a full commercial kitchen, the building is securely leased until 2029.

I am Döner also has a venue on Otley Road in Headingley.