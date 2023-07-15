Leeds news you can trust since 1890
11 of the best places for a kebab in Leeds according to the people who live here

It is one of the nation's favourite takeaways – and there is no shortage of kebabs in Leeds.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 15th Jul 2023, 18:01 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2023, 18:01 BST

The city is known for its vibrant food scene, so it is no wonder that the Yorkshire Evening Post was inundated with answers when we asked readers for the best spots to pick up a kebab.

From Beeston to Yeadon, these takeaways have a space in the hearts of kebab lovers across the city. Here are some of your suggestions –

According to Yorkshire Evening Post readers, these are some of the best takeaways to pick up a kebab in Leeds.

1. Best kebabs in Leeds

According to Yorkshire Evening Post readers, these are some of the best takeaways to pick up a kebab in Leeds. Photo: Google

Mill Hill Kebabs, in Mill Hill, was extremely popular with Yorkshire Evening Post readers when we asked where the best kebab in the city could be found.

2. Mill Hill Kebabs

Mill Hill Kebabs, in Mill Hill, was extremely popular with Yorkshire Evening Post readers when we asked where the best kebab in the city could be found. Photo: Google

I am Doner, in Infirmary Street, was a popular answer from Yorkshire Evening Post readers, who were asked where the best kebab in Leeds could be found.

3. I am Doner

I am Doner, in Infirmary Street, was a popular answer from Yorkshire Evening Post readers, who were asked where the best kebab in Leeds could be found. Photo: I am Doner

Pittafan, in Roundhay Road, is a top choice for kebab-lovers in the city.

4. Pittafan

Pittafan, in Roundhay Road, is a top choice for kebab-lovers in the city. Photo: Simon Hulme

