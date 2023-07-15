11 of the best places for a kebab in Leeds according to the people who live here
It is one of the nation's favourite takeaways – and there is no shortage of kebabs in Leeds.
The city is known for its vibrant food scene, so it is no wonder that the Yorkshire Evening Post was inundated with answers when we asked readers for the best spots to pick up a kebab.
From Beeston to Yeadon, these takeaways have a space in the hearts of kebab lovers across the city. Here are some of your suggestions –
