Hole in Wand Leeds: Eight first look pictures inside Harry Potter-themed mini golf opening at St John's Centre

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 29th Sep 2025, 17:30 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 11:30 BST

A Harry Potter-themed magical mini golf experience has opened its doors in Leeds.

St John’s Centre has officially opened the gateway to another world, welcoming The Hole in Wand - an enchanting, wizard-themed mini golf experience that promises to cast a spell on visitors of all ages.

Just in time for Halloween, visitors are invited to step through the gates into an enchanting nine-hole course filled with mystical surprises and wand-erful photo opportunities. Perfect for families, friends, or even adventurous date nights, the attraction promises a day out that casts a lasting spell.

Keep up to date with all the latest and breaking news in Leeds with the YEP’s new WhatsApp channel

In addition to the course, guests can browse a magical gift shop, The Potions Cauldron, packed with treasures and relax in a chalet-style wizard tavern, The Wand and Tankard, completing the experience of stepping into another world. Now wands at the ready and take a look inside...

The Hole in Wand, an enchanting, wizard-themed mini golf experience, has officially opened at the St John's Centre.

1. First look inside The Hole in Wand Leeds

The Hole in Wand, an enchanting, wizard-themed mini golf experience, has officially opened at the St John's Centre. | Submit

Photo Sales
In addition to the course, guests can browse a magical gift shop, The Potions Cauldron.

2. First look inside The Hole in Wand Leeds

In addition to the course, guests can browse a magical gift shop, The Potions Cauldron. | Submit

Photo Sales
Just in time for Halloween, visitors are invited to step through the gates into an enchanting nine-hole course.

3. First look inside The Hole in Wand Leeds

Just in time for Halloween, visitors are invited to step through the gates into an enchanting nine-hole course. | Submit

Photo Sales
Andrew Stringer, General Manager, at St John’s Centre, said: “We’ve been blown away by the response of The Hole in Wand’s opening, with wizarding fans of all ages rushing to experience the magic.

4. First look inside The Hole in Wand Leeds

Andrew Stringer, General Manager, at St John’s Centre, said: “We’ve been blown away by the response of The Hole in Wand’s opening, with wizarding fans of all ages rushing to experience the magic. | Submit

Photo Sales
“It’s clear that The Hole in Wand is set to be a game-changer for local visitors to the centre. With great retail and food options, St John’s Centre is a go-to destination for a brilliant, and now magical, day out this spooky season.”

5. First look inside The Hole in Wand Leeds

“It’s clear that The Hole in Wand is set to be a game-changer for local visitors to the centre. With great retail and food options, St John’s Centre is a go-to destination for a brilliant, and now magical, day out this spooky season.” | Submit

Photo Sales
The Hole in Wand promises to cast a spell on visitors of all ages.

6. First look inside The Hole in Wand Leeds

The Hole in Wand promises to cast a spell on visitors of all ages. | Submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsGolfHarry Potter
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice