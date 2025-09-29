St John’s Centre has officially opened the gateway to another world, welcoming The Hole in Wand - an enchanting, wizard-themed mini golf experience that promises to cast a spell on visitors of all ages.

Just in time for Halloween, visitors are invited to step through the gates into an enchanting nine-hole course filled with mystical surprises and wand-erful photo opportunities. Perfect for families, friends, or even adventurous date nights, the attraction promises a day out that casts a lasting spell.

In addition to the course, guests can browse a magical gift shop, The Potions Cauldron, packed with treasures and relax in a chalet-style wizard tavern, The Wand and Tankard, completing the experience of stepping into another world. Now wands at the ready and take a look inside...

Andrew Stringer, General Manager, at St John's Centre, said: "We've been blown away by the response of The Hole in Wand's opening, with wizarding fans of all ages rushing to experience the magic.

"It's clear that The Hole in Wand is set to be a game-changer for local visitors to the centre. With great retail and food options, St John's Centre is a go-to destination for a brilliant, and now magical, day out this spooky season."