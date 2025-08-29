When a new magical mini-golf experience will open at a Leeds shopping centre

Hole In Wand | Hole In Wand

A magical mini-golf experience is due to open at the St John’s Centre in Leeds next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hole In Wand is opening at St John’s Centre on September 1. The magic-themed mini golf experience offers nine holes of wizarding fun for all ages,

The Hole In Wand at St John’s Centre will be the largest location yet for this golf attraction. It will include mystical mini golf challenges, including hidden tunnels, an enchanted ice castle, mirror maze and spinning vortex,.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate the opening on 1st September there will be owls, magicians, face painters and goodie bags. Visitors can step into the wonderful world of sorcery as they complete the course, uncovering hidden secrets and spooky surprises along the way. Owls will guide players through their wizardly quest, while fairies assist as golfers come face-to-face with the villainous dragon, Obredon.

The Hole In Wand experience also features a magical gift shop, where visitors can browse and purchase a memento, as well as a chalet-style, wizard-themed tavern serving refreshments and treats to enjoy. Each young wizard who completes the course will receive a free magic potion drink worth £3.49.

The Hole In Wand is the latest addition to St John’s leisure line-up leisure line-up, alongside a diverse mix of retail and dining offerings including Taco Bell and Yours Clothing. Andrew Stringer, General Manager, at St John’s Centre, said: “We’re delighted to welcome The Hole in Wand to St John’s Centre. It’s a fun-filled, characterful addition that offers a whole new level of entertainment for our visitors and enhances our family-friendly offering. We are certain it will prove to be a very popular attraction.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Jarman, Managing Director of The Potions Cauldron Group, said: “We’re excited to see our fifth opening and largest The Hole In Wand to date at St John’s Centre. It’s a brilliant location for us to introduce our most magical experience yet, and we can’t wait to welcome guests through the doors.