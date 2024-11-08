27 famous Leeds United supporters including Harry Potter star and Darts ace

Leeds United are eyeing promotion to the Premier League this season under the guidance of Daniel Farke. They fell short at the final hurdle in the last campaign when they lost in the play-off final to Southampton at Wembley and are aiming to bounce back.
The Whites are back in large numbers both home and away on a consistent basis and their supporters will be hoping to see them back in the top flight come the end of this term.
Leeds are one of the best supported clubs in the Championship. Here is a look at 27 famous people who support them...