The pizzeria chain has had success with authentic Neapolitan eateries in other major UK cities and its new Headingley location is the perfect spot for Leeds pizza lovers.

Situated in Headingley Central, formerly the Arndale Centre, on Otley Road, right at the epicentre of north west Leeds’ bustling bars and restaurant scene, Rudy’s is a sell-out most nights of the week and I would encourage booking ahead to avoid disappointment.

That said, tables are left available for walk-ins on an evening, although these are routinely snapped up, too. On our first visit to the new site, due to the pizzeria’s popularity, our party of two was seated with a front-row view of the open-plan kitchen, right at the heart of the action.

Rudy's Pizzeria Headingley exterior terrace (Pic: Rudy's)

Floor and kitchen staff were jovial, while our server Neil made the experience an altogether enjoyable one with his helpfulness and enthusiasm - in particular the provision of an iPad before ordering, complete with all major allergens involved in preparing each item on the menu. Football fans should also keep an eye out for a vintage Napoli scarf adorning the back wall.

For starters, the burrata was light and creamy, ample for two people to share, but not too filling if feeling hungry and flying solo. For main courses, the Carni pizza boasted a fluffy, thin base topped generously with optional parmesan cheese and three different variations of salami, complete with a delightful little pot of nduja aioli.

Rudy’s offers an array of Mediterranean drinks: wine, aperitifs, beers bottled and draught, as well as soft drinks and Kimbo coffee. If you’re feeling especially adventurous, go off the beaten track and try the specials board offering - food, drink and dessert included.

In all, my bill came to £32, a reasonable price for a meal out of such quality.

Rudy's Pizzeria Headingley interior seating (Pic: Rudy's)

Rudy’s website and bookings system is easily navigable, even for the technologically uninitiated while there is also the option to order via third party delivery sites if you’d prefer to hold the Neapolitan ambience and enjoy a stonebaked pizza in the comfort of your own home.

Scores

Food: 9

Atmosphere: 9

Rudy's 'Carni' pizza (Pic: YEP)

Service: 9

Price: 8

Factfile

Opening hours: Mon - Sun: 12pm - 8pm