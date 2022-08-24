Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate National Burger Day (25 August), Deliveroo has teamed up with local burger restaurant, Hooyah Burgers, to launch a three-day limited edition burger to honour Leeds Rhinos.

The exclusive burger will be available from 25 August until 28 August, and has been tested by Leeds Rhinos players including Tom Holroyd, James Donaldson and Liam Tindall.

Jonny Southern, Deliveroo city manager for Leeds, said: “As official and proud partners of the Leeds Rhinos, we wanted to offer fans something a little different to pay homage to their favorite team in the form of a specially created Hooyah Burgers. We’ll be cheering them on and chomping our way through the namesake dish to get a piece of the action at home.”

The exclusive burger will be available from 25 August until 28 August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ingredients for the mouth-watering creation have been handpicked to pay homage to the Leeds Rhinos team, but have also been inspired by the city itself.

The burger is made up of two four-ounce beef patties and sausage sourced from Malcolm Michaels Butchers, layered with American cheese.

It is also loaded with streaky bacon, crisp salad and smothered in handmade smoky BBQ chipotle Rhino sauce.

Kruise Leeming, Leeds Rhinos captain, said: “This burger represents Leeds Rhinos perfectly, it is full of hidden surprises like us on match day! From the double meat pattie and melted cheese to the hidden hashbrown and fried egg in an onion ring - you’ll definitely want to try this at home, it is scrummy!”

Hooyah Burgers is open for delivery between 11.30am to 11.59pm.