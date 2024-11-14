Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brand-new car dealership has opened its doors in Leeds.

On November 7, JCT600 welcomed over 70 customers to its new CUPRA and SEAT dealership in Lower Wortley. The dealership is a joint venture between Yorkshire-based auto retailer and the two Spanish brands, bringing SEAT and CUPRA together in a single, state-of-the-art showroom.

With capacity for 60 new and used vehicles, it features a CUPRA-designed interior, ample customer parking with dedicated disabled and EV charging bays, and a fully equipped workshop staffed by manufacturer-trained technicians.

Located just off the ring road, CUPRA & SEAT Leeds will showcase the latest models, including the new CUPRA Born VZ, Leon and Formentor, along with SEAT's SUVs, Ibiza and Leon.

JCT600’s "significant" investment in the dealership has created new jobs, bringing the team to 21 people. This opening is the latest milestone in JCT600’s relationship with the brands - SEAT joined in 1994, and CUPRA since its launch in 2019.

Sam Tordoff, brand director, said: “After four months of extensive work on-site to create a CUPRA and SEAT dealership which delivers the best possible customer experience, we are proud to be celebrating the launch with our customers by hosting a fun evening of entertainment which fits with the modern, funky ethos of the two brands.”

“It’s fantastic to be able to display the latest models and pre-owned vehicles from both SEAT and CUPRA on a single site, so close to the city centre, as well as offering an extensive range of aftercare services.

"Like the cars themselves, the dealership focuses on innovation, and our team prides itself on providing a personal service to everyone who walks through the door or visits us online as part of our commitment to helping customers find the right car for them.”

Marcus Gossen, director of SEAT and CUPRA UK, added: “We’re thrilled to officially open our new retailer in Leeds. This marks an exciting moment for us as we expand our range of models in the UK, offering more people the chance to start their journey with CUPRA or SEAT.

"We’re also committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience, ensuring that whether it's your first or next CUPRA or SEAT, the buying process is a pleasure. The people of Leeds now have the best place to purchase their new car, right on the city doorstep.”