A new multi-million pound Aston Martin dealership has officially opened in Leeds, with design elements inspired by its flagship location in New York City.

The state-of-the-art 1,468m2 showroom is based at JCT600 Brooklands in Lower Wortley, near bases for Bentley and Rolls-Royce.

Bosses said that the new dealership, that launched on Thursday night (October 3), would offer customers a luxury lounge and specification space, in addition to a display of 10 Aston Martin models at any one-time. There is also a nine-bay aftersales facility with a curated parts and accessories area.

Aston Martin already has strong links to Leeds. The industrialist Sir David Brown, who owned the manufacturer in 1940s and 1950s, had his engineering factory in Farsley, just five miles from where the new dealership is based.

It manufactured engines for Aston Martin in the 1950s, and was where the DB2/4 model was assembled. His legacy of the ‘DB’ product line continues today with the new DB12 model, launched in 2023.

The opening of the new Leeds location comes as the manufacturer launched another location in Birmingham, following a £10m investment from dealer partner Grange, which is part of the Cambria Automobiles group.

There will be a display of 10 Aston Martin models at any one time at the new Leeds dealership. | Aston Martin

They are the first Aston Martin dealerships in the UK to draw design inspiration from Aston Martin’s first global flagship location, Q New York, located on the high-profile corner of Park Avenue and West 57th Street.

Marco Mattiacci, Global Chief Brand and Commercial Officer at Aston Martin said: “The investment in these landmark new UK retail locations comes at the perfect time, as we bring to market the most diverse, dynamic and desirable portfolio within the ultra-luxury and high-performance automotive segments.

“The thrilling new Vantage, upgraded DBX707 and class-leading DB12 are now joined by our recently unveiled V12 flagship model, Vanquish, completing the strongest line-up of products in our history. It is brilliant to have this breathtaking portfolio available at world-class dealerships, providing the very highest standards in luxury customer experience.

“The significant long-term investment being made from our UK dealer network represents the positive trajectory of the Aston Martin brand along with a strong confidence in the new portfolio of models we have brought to market.

“Alongside our partners, we will continue to invest in the retail strategy for our home market and internationally, through development of our network including high-profile flagship locations including a Central London location now identified and set to be revealed in 2025.”