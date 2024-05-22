1. Wortley in the early 2000s
This group of youngsters launched a campaign for a skate park at Western Flatts Park in October 2001. Pictured, front left, is Nicky Woodcock and Tom Dibb, right, with friends looking on behind. Photo: James Hardisty
2. Wortley in the early 2000s
MP Hilary Benn, centre, and Coun Keith Wakefield, centre left, meet local councillors and officials of the New Wortley Residents Association in front of Clyde Court in November 2003. Photo: YPN
3. Wortley in the early 2000s
Andrew Blair and Joanne St Lawrence with other local residents who were opposed to development plans in Wortley wildlife area. Pictured in October 2003. Photo: YPN
4. Wortley in the early 2000s
Staff at Exquisite were supporting local lass Carolynne Good on BBC1's Fame Academy in Octoiber 2003. Pictured, from left, are Sharon Watson and Sharon Stones. Photo: YPN
5. Wortley in the early 2000s
Alice Park, 91, with her son Geoffrey, right and nephew John Daniels at Lower Wortley Primary School who had a grand Millennium reunion in January 2000. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
6. Wortley in the early 2000s
There were calls for dumped tyres on land adjacent to Benson Gardens to be cleaned up in February 2000. Photo: YPN
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.