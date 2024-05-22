West Leeds nostalgia: 29 wonderful photos take you back to Wortley in the early 2000s

By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 22nd May 2024, 04:45 BST

These wonderful photos celebrate life in Wortley during the early 2000s.

They showcase the best of what the west Leeds suburb had to offer in the first three years of the new millennium. The gallery is jam packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life in the community including shops, fundraising and local sport. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Armley, Wortley and Farnley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

This group of youngsters launched a campaign for a skate park at Western Flatts Park in October 2001. Pictured, front left, is Nicky Woodcock and Tom Dibb, right, with friends looking on behind. Photo: James Hardisty

MP Hilary Benn, centre, and Coun Keith Wakefield, centre left, meet local councillors and officials of the New Wortley Residents Association in front of Clyde Court in November 2003. Photo: YPN

Andrew Blair and Joanne St Lawrence with other local residents who were opposed to development plans in Wortley wildlife area. Pictured in October 2003. Photo: YPN

Staff at Exquisite were supporting local lass Carolynne Good on BBC1's Fame Academy in Octoiber 2003. Pictured, from left, are Sharon Watson and Sharon Stones. Photo: YPN

Alice Park, 91, with her son Geoffrey, right and nephew John Daniels at Lower Wortley Primary School who had a grand Millennium reunion in January 2000. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

There were calls for dumped tyres on land adjacent to Benson Gardens to be cleaned up in February 2000. Photo: YPN

