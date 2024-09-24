Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A luxurious new Rolls-Royce showroom has opened in Leeds - and it’s the brand’s biggest in Europe.

The elegant space features a ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ showcasing high-end design, as well as an ‘Atelier’ that takes inspiration from the senses.

Bosses said the front doors at the new showroom have been modelled on Rolls-Royce’s famous Pantheon grill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rolls-Royce's luxurious new showroom at JCT600 Brooklands in Lower Wortley is the brand's biggest in Europe. | Rolls-Royce

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is based at JCT600 Brooklands in Lower Wortley near showrooms for Aston Martin and Bentley.

In a statement announcing the new opening, regional director Boris Weletzky said: “Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Leeds has been an important part of our trusted dealer network ever since JCT600 joined the Rolls-Royce family in 2018.

“The opening of this new space is a momentous occasion – it illustrates a bold and exciting step for the brand, bringing the essence of Goodwood to Yorkshire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The elegant space features a ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ showcasing high-end design, as well as an ‘Atelier’ that takes inspiration from the senses. | Rolls-Royce

He added: “This new expansive and contemporary space – with its wealth of digital technologies, and sophisticated, elegant design – is the perfect embodiment of the brand.

“It is the ideal space for the highly professional team to offer patrons a hyper-personalised client experience characterised by luxurious encounters. It really captures the spirit of the marque and brings our visual identity to life, reaffirming our position as a leading house of luxury.”

In the showroom’s ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’, guests can browse the brand's design objects, which include books that reflect the “legends that hail from Yorkshire”.

There is also an ‘Atelier’, where clients can make commissioning requests. They may include wood veneers, leather, embroidery threads and lambswool samples.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kristian Keighley, head of business for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Leeds at JCT600 Brooklands, said: “After adding Rolls-Royce to our stable of luxury car marques in 2018, we were keen to create a new home for it which would do justice to this world-leading brand.

“Bringing a touch of Goodwood to Yorkshire and the North East, the Leeds showroom is simply stunning.

“From a multi-media curtain of ‘dancing’ kinetic lighting to a unique ‘cabinet of curiosities’ showcasing our Yorkshire heritage, a visit here is designed to be an engaging experience for customers where they can see the very best of the Rolls-Royce brand.”