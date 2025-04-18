Queens Hotel Leeds: Cinnamon Kitchen confirms opening date for Indian restaurant in city centre hotel
Cinnamon Kitchen, led by Executive Chef and CEO Vivek Singh, will officially open its doors in Leeds city centre on Saturday, May 17 - marking the brand’s first venture outside London.
Set within the city’s landmark Queens Hotel, the new opening will bring Cinnamon Kitchen’s signature bold and creative take on Indian cuisine to the North for the first time.
Designed by Studio Sorana and reflecting its connection to Leeds station, the site will draw inspiration from the golden age of rail travel, with soaring ceilings, Art Deco details, and a hand-painted mural evoking the rich colours and landscapes of India.
Vivek Singh said: “Opening our first restaurant in the North is a big moment for us, those that know our restaurants will also know our love for iconic spaces and in that regard, there can be very few locations more iconic than the Queens Hotel in Leeds.
“Leeds is a city with a real appetite for bold, exciting food and a buzzing hospitality scene that we’re proud to now be part of.
“Cinnamon Kitchen is all about reimagining Indian cooking in a modern, creative way, celebrating local seasonal produce and our new menu showcases a host of new dishes celebrating local ingredients from the region.”
Founded in 2008, Cinnamon Kitchen has earned national recognition for its innovative fusion of traditional Indian flavours and modern techniques.
The menu takes its lead from the 2,355-mile journey of the Himsagar Express, reinterpreting regional Indian dishes with British influences. Diners can expect signature Cinnamon Kitchen dishes like Masala Grilled Salmon, Old Delhi Butter Chicken, and the signature Lamb Roganjosh Shepherd’s Pie.
These will run alongside Leeds exclusives such as Seekh Kebab in the Hole and Curd & Cardamom Tart. The drinks list features spice-infused cocktails, lassis, Asian beers, and refreshing non-alcoholic coolers.
Alistair Campbell, General Manager at The Queens Hotel, added: “We’re really excited to welcome Cinnamon Kitchen to Leeds and to The Queens.
“We’ve worked closely together to create a destination that feels special from the moment you arrive, whether you’re just dropping in for chai or settling in for a dinner. This is more than a new restaurant; it’s a real addition to the Leeds food scene.”
On May 7 and 8, a branded Cinnamon Kitchen tuk-tuk will tour Leeds, handing out limited-edition tote bags packed with exclusive offers and treats. Hidden in five of these are golden Cinnamon Circle tokens, each redeemable for a complimentary three-course dinner for two during the restaurant’s first month.
Cinnamon Kitchen Leeds is also introducing ‘the Cinnamon Circle’, an exclusive members’ club for Leeds. Bronze tokens included in gifted tote bags unlock perks such as a complimentary cocktail and 10 per cent off every visit for the first three months.
Executive Chef and CEO Vivek Singh has made frequent appearances on Saturday Kitchen and MasterChef, plus has several bestselling cookbooks.
