A top-rated Italian restaurant in Leeds has been put up for sale.

Casa Alba, located on Otley Road, Headingley, has been put up for sale at an asking price of £105,000.

The ad listing said: “The restaurant was refurbished and decorated in a contemporary yet neutral style just a short time ago, and therefore it would easily suit any manner of restaurant or bar theme or cuisine.

“This particular trading location attracts clientele from an affluent catchment area, as well as a huge student population nearby.”

Complete with a double wide, glazed frontage, the spacious venue offers seating for up to 100 diners over ground and first floor.

The venue also features a fully fitted and equipped catering kitchen on the upper floor, with walk-in chiller and commercial quality equipment throughout.

Casa Alba achieves a weekly turnover of £5,000 to £6,000 and an annual turnover of £286,000. Net profits have not been disclosed.